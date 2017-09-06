As Hurricane Irma heads for Florida, medieval knights offer up a sacrifice

As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward Florida, many in the state are preparing for the severe storm by evacuating or bulking up on food and water.

But the knights of Medieval Times in Kissimmee, Florida, have a different way to prepare: a sacrifice.

Specifically, they are offering up the Majesty Building, an 18-story building nicknamed the 'I-4 Eyesore' because it has been under construction for 16 years, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That long construction time for the Majesty, which overlooks Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs, means iPods weren’t even in existence when the building started being built, according to Orlando Weekly.

The knights made their sacrificial intentions known with a tweet.

“Dear Hurricane Irma, We offer this as a sacrifice,” the tweet read, accompanied by an image of the building. “You can have it, just don't destroy anything else. Sincerely, Central Floridians.”

Dear Hurricane Irma,







We offer this as a sacrifice. You can have it, just don't destroy anything else.







Sincerely,



Central Floridians pic.twitter.com/quqnxy6HEf — Medieval Times FL (@MedievalTimesFL) September 6, 2017

But it might be the most inopportune time for the Category 5 storm to take down the building; its owner said the building could be completed by this Thanksgiving, according to Orlando Weekly.

According to current projections, Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida starting early Sunday.