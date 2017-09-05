These Great Lakes fish are swimming in Prozac—and scientists are ‘very concerned’

Fish in the Great Lakes don’t need a prescription to get a big dose of Zoloft, Prozac, Celexa or other common antidepressants—all they have to do is swim around the Niagara River, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
And it could have serious impacts on the fish and their behavior, according to the International Business Times, including dulling their survival instincts and preventing them from acknowledging the threat of predators.
“Fish are receiving this cocktail of drugs 24 hours a day, and we are now finding these drugs in their brains,” said Diana Aga, a researcher from the University at Buffalo who helped author the study, in a news release. “It is a threat to biodiversity, and we should be very concerned.”
Where are the drugs coming from? The short answer is that they enter freshwater through the urine of humans taking the drugs—and from 2002 to 2014 alone, the percentage of Americans on antidepressants jumped 65 percent, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
Enough humans are living around the lakes that its waters—including the Niagara River, where the study was performed—are chock full of the drugs, scientists say. When scientists searched for the presence of a host of pharmaceuticals in this study, antidepressants at extremely high levels jumped out among other findings, according to the CBC/Radio-Canada.
The extraordinary level of drugs in fish’s brains was up to 20 times higher than levels in waters around them, researchers say. That suggests that chemicals have been building up in their brains over an extended period of time, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Luckily, it’s unlikely that the fish brains would directly impact humans—even those who love to eat fish.
“The levels of antidepressants found do not pose a danger to humans who eat the fish, especially in the U.S., where most people do not eat organs like the brain,” study co-author Randolph Singh said in a news release. “However, the risk that the drugs pose to biodiversity is real, and scientists are just beginning to understand what the consequences might be.”
This isn’t the first study to demonstrate that unhealthy antidepressant levels in freshwater could potentially harm wildlife.
A study of shrimp in 2010 showed that when they had been exposed to Prozac, they were five times more apt to leave dark, safer waters for more dangerous, brighter water, according to National Geographic—with potentially deadly results.
“This behavior makes them much more likely to be eaten by a predator, such as a fish or bird,” study co-author Alex Ford, a biologist at the University of Portsmouth, told National Geographic.
