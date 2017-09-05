Man teaching his 11-year-old son to drive is dragged to death underneath the car, police say

A 51-year-old father was killed after the car he was teaching his son to operate in the family’s driveway backed over him and dragged him across the street.
Arlington police responded to the accident in southeast Arlington Friday just after 9 p.m. Investigators determined that Yaw Owusu was teaching his 11-year-old son how to operate a car and was standing outside the car, next to its open front door.
At some point, the car lurched backward and began backing up, knocking Owusu down. The car then backed over Owusu and dragged him from the driveway into the street, according to a news release.
The car continued reversing and struck a tree in a yard across the street.
Owusu was taken to Medical Center of Arlington with a massive head injury, among other injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead Sunday at 5 p.m. by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The Arlington Police Department does not anticipate any charges from the incident. The name of Owusu’s 11-year-old son was not released, as he is a minor.
