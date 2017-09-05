Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people Pause 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 0:42 Google Fiber wanted 12 cents more 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 0:27 Brinks truck robbed at ATM 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:56 'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs 1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

