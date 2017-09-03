Wildfires scorch Los Angeles forcing hundreds to evacuate

LOS ANGELES — More than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires burning through the Verdugo Mountains on the north edge of Los Angeles on Sunday, in the midst of a scorching heat wave. The fire destroyed three homes and forced mandatory evacuations in several neighborhoods.
As helicopters flew over the blazing hills Sunday afternoon, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County, clearing the way for a mobilization of state resources to help fight the fire. Mayor Eric M. Garcetti of Los Angeles had declared a local state of emergency on Saturday and asked the state for help.
The blaze, which began Friday evening in La Tuna Canyon, was burning in 5,895 acres. It was 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning. Two firefighters had suffered minor injuries, and officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
The blue skies over the San Fernando Valley were filled with thick smoke from the fire. On Friday evening, when it first burst out of control, its flames could be seen from 10 miles away, shooting over the Verdugo ridge line on the north side of the valley. The fire burned in parts of the cities of Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.
In a welcome boost for firefighting efforts, forecasters projected slightly cooler weather on Sunday and said they were hopeful that the wind, which picked up at the end of the day Saturday, would continue to subside.
“The biggest challenge and risk is the wind,” Ralph M. Terrazas, the chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, said Sunday morning. “Temperatures are coming down. Humidity is going up.”
“We’re going to make a lot of progress starting today,” he added. “It will take us another three or four days to get 100 percent containment.”
The fire here was one of several burning up and down California and across other parts of the West. California is deep into its dry season, with many hillsides covered by combustible brush, and many areas, including San Francisco, have experienced record high temperatures in recent days.
Firefighters said they intended to allow some of the fires in rural areas to run their course. “There’s a lot of fuel left out there to burn,” Terrazas said.
The fire in Los Angeles forced the closing of part of Interstate 210 and filled the air with smoke, prompting officials to issue an air-quality alert to people in the San Fernando Valley. About 1,000 people turned up at three evacuation centers, but 900 had left as of Sunday morning, officials said.
In Oregon, crews worked over the weekend to rescue about 140 hikers who were cut off by wildfires along the Columbia River Gorge trail, The Associated Press reported. Wildfires also entered a 2,700-year-old grove of giant sequoia trees near Yosemite National Park and forced evacuations from a popular section of Glacier National Park in Montana, the agency reported.
