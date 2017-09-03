Driver pulls into emergency lane to pass. It was a deadly decision for his passenger

A 21-year-old man was killed after being ejected from a car that overturned on Interstate 20 over the weekend, troopers say.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 60 in Lexington County, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Marshall McFarland was driving east in a 2005 Acura when he got into the emergency lane to pass several vehicles, Jones said. McFarland lost control of the car and over-corrected, causing it to re-enter the roadway and overturn several times.
McFarland’s passenger, Wyatt Dakota Duval of Lugoff, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. He died at the scene from his injuries.
McFarland was taken to Palmetto Health Richland with non-life threatening injuries, Jones said.
There was no word on charges Sunday morning. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Comments