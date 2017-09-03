SC town has a Confederate monument to slaves. Black descendants want it to stay.

More Videos 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." Pause 0:40 Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:09 Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:28 Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State 1:30 Trenton Thompson was pleased with defense in opener 1:23 Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com

A Confederate monument to "faithful slaves" in Fort Mill, S.C. Is unique in South Carolina and one of only three in America. Descendants of one of those slaves who endured bondage and is named on the monument want the monument to stay as America debates what role, if any, Confederate monuments have in present-day America. adys@heraldonline.com