National

September 2, 2017 5:09 PM

She stole exotic dancers’ county fees — because her husband overspent at Home Depot, officials say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A local government official in Palm Beach County, Florida, stole tens of thousands of dollars over three years, taking county fees paid by exotic dancers and getting away with it because most of the transactions were paid in cash, officials say.

Anita Pedemey, 54, was arrested Thursday in West Palm Beach on charges of grand theft, fraud and misconduct, according to the Orlando Sentinel, and later posted bail.

Authorities say Pedemey stole at least $27,575, and potentially more, from 2013 to 2016, per the Palm Beach Post. For the most part, officials believe the money came from a $75 fee Palm Beach County charges exotic dancers for required photo IDs.

Because most dancers deal primarily in cash, Pedemey was allegedly able to easily manipulate the county’s financial software system with little oversight and make the total amount of revenue seem lower than it was, according to the Post.

However, in mid-2015, a co-worker reportedly began to notice that dancers would come in and buy IDs but would not show up on the next day’s report. The co-worker told a supervisor, who investigated and found more discrepancies, per Gossip Extra.

In November 2016, Pedemey allegedly confessed to her supervisors, per WPTV. However, she asked them not to tell anyone and claimed she could “fix this.”

“My husband was spending a lot of money in Home Depot. I knew it was wrong," she allegedly told authorities.

But even Pedemey’s confession was not fully truthful, officials say. She told her supervisors she had only been embezzling funds from the adult entertainment IDs for “about six months,” and taken roughly $16,000, per WFTV. When officials checked, they determined she had been doing it for three years and had taken almost $27,600, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Additionally, Pedemey is believed to have also stolen cash from the county’s victim services fund, much of which comes from convicted criminals who opt to pay a fine instead of community service, per the Palm Beach Post. Much of that fund is paid in cash as well, officials say.

Speaking with authorities, Pedemey later explained her comments about Home Depot further, per Gossip Extra.

“There were a lot of bills, things happening. My husband always wants things fixed. The boys needed help and there was a lot of pressure on me,” she allegedly said.

Pedemey resigned from her position in December 2016.

Moving forward, the county has recommended that exotic dancers no longer be able to use cash in paying for IDs due to the difficulty in tracing it, per the Orlando Sentinel.

 

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

Pause
Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 0:55

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

  • Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

    Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

View more video

National