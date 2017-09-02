He stole $1,000 worth of cigarettes — and walked out right in front of the cashier, police say

The Lexington Police Department released a surveillance video that shows a man stealing a large box of cigarettes worth $1,000.
The suspect entered a Speedway gas station in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 14, 2017.
Footage shows the man approaching the gas station’s counter, pushing his way past the store clerk and swiping a box with 36 cartons of cigarettes.
The clerk tries to stop the thief, but is unable to prevent him from walking out with the box.
Police are asking for help with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts and have asked those with information to call (859) 258-3600.
