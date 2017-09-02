National

September 2, 2017 1:26 PM

One library has a message for patrons: Chuck E. Cheese tokens don’t pay late fees

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A library in Massachusetts has taken to social media to let people know: Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not a legal currency, much less a way to pay off late fees.

The Peabody Institute Library, in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook Wednesday that its employees had seen a “surge of folks attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E Cheese” and Bonkers Fun House, another arcade, this summer.

According to CNN, a bookkeeper at the library was actually fooled by the tokens at first, counting them as actual coins.

“Everyone got a laugh out of it,” the bookkeeper told the Salem News.

In its post, the library also noted that it cannot accept Canadian currency.

This summer we&#039;ve had a surge of folks attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E Cheese and...

Posted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers on&nbsp;Wednesday, August 30, 2017

However, the library doesn’t need to worry too much. As the post above shows, the tokens appear well used and old, which makes sense given that Chuck E. Cheese’s announced in October 2016 that it would be phasing out its iconic tokens, per Business Insider, in favor of rewards cards. This sparked a wave of nostalgia and outrage from millennials who grew up using the coins.

Still, this is not the first time Chuck E. Cheese tokens have caused problems in Massachusetts as of late. About 60 miles away from Danvers, a 53-year-old man was arrested in a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Attleboro in early August after he allegedly kicked a 6-year-old girl to the ground after he spilled his tokens, per the Associated Press. The man says he thought the girl was attempting to steal his tokens; her mother says she was trying to help him pick them up.

The girl’s family says she was traumatized by the incident, according to WPRI, as the suspect allegedly yelled and cursed at her as well. The man declined to comment.

The cash value of tokens depends on location, though eBay has prices as high as $100 for rare tokens down to 13 cents for tokens in bulk.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 0:55

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller

Pause
Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

  • Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

    Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

View more video

National