Two deaths, a house fire, 7 orphans -- all because of a girlfriend who may not exist

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial 0:30 Monroe County school district can count on Mr. Fields 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

A body was recovered from Silver Lake in Highland IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO about six hours after a Glen Carbon IL mother of seven's SUV went into the lake nearby. An infant was rescued from the SUV and revived. The death was connected with a fatal fire at Cristy Campbell's home in Glen Carbon, police said. Neither the fire victim nor the body found in the lake had been identified Thursday afternoon. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com