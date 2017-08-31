A cop tried to pull him over, so he sped at 100 mph, crashed and jumped off a bridge, police say

A man sped up to 100 miles per hour, crashed into a median wall and jumped off an interstate overpass Wednesday — all because he wanted to avoid being pulled over, police said.
The man, 24, was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after the crash, according to Kenosha News.
A deputy tried to pull over the unidentified man, who was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z south on I-94, for allegedly having an illegal temporary registration.
But the man fled when the deputy turned on his car’s lights and sirens — driving at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a median wall, according to The Journal Times.
After the car stopped, the man kept running from the police, jumping off the I-94 bridge over Highway C, according to Kenosha News.
He fell 25 feet to the roadway underneath the overpass. A car narrowly avoided striking the man, according to The Journal Times, swerving out of the way at the last second.
The driver faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, hit-and-run causing injury and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), according to The Journal Times.
An 18-year-old, who was also in the car, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The passenger remained in the vehicle.
The identities of the men will not be revealed until the completion of an investigation into the matter, according to Kenosha News.
