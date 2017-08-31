National

He was planning suicide — but she stopped him. A decade later, they got married

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 31, 2017 8:22 AM

Kevin Walsh was about to commit suicide.

Walsh, then a 17-year-old high school senior in Chicago, said he was experiencing an “earth-shattering” depression at that time, brought on from feelings of isolation and loneliness, according to PEOPLE.

So there he was, just seconds away from ending his own life.

Then his phone rang; it was a random number.

“I thought, if there’s a semblance of eternity, I cannot spend it wondering who was on the other end of that phone call,” Kevin said to PEOPLE. “When I picked up and heard the voice, I knew it was her.”

It was Blake, a girl he developed feelings for at 13 when they met at a summer camp.

[T]he prettiest girl I'd ever seen walked right up to me and said ‘black is a good color on you.’ No idea why,” Kevin wrote on Quora that went viral. “We chatted and became friends, exchanged AIM screen names (it was the time) and stayed in touch for a while.”

But the pair eventually stopped chatting — and hadn’t spoken to each other in over a year when Blake called Kevin out of the blue.

Blake “just felt like she had to call me,” Kevin wrote. “Long story short, she pried, I spilled the beans and she talked me out of it. I mean she literally said ‘What? Don't do that.’ And that was that.

“She made me promise to call her the next day, and we hung up. That night I started writing the words which, ten years later, I'd propose with.”

Kevin proposed to Blake in April 2016 with a black diamond, a reference to Blake’s comment that brought the two together, according to PEOPLE.

Five months later, they became husband and wife.

However, Blake’s version of the story is a bit different. To hear Blake tell it, Kevin called her the night he planned to kill himself, according to Yahoo. But Kevin denies that, saying it wasn’t possible because he didn’t have her phone number.

But Kevin also doesn’t know how Blake called him. After all, it had been over a year since the two had talked on that fateful night, and Kevin said he never gave his future wife his new phone number.

For Blake, it doesn’t matter how the two met — only that they’re together now.

“I think both of our recollections are true,” Blake said to PEOPLE. “A force must have intervened to connect us and make it happen.”

More Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Pause
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas 2:01

Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue in Texas

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia 0:38

Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 4:04

Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:21

People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

  • How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

    In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming. The National Suicide Lifeline is 1 (888) 273-8255

How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

In August 2015, CDC and SAMSHA asked the public to create unique photos/images with 6 words on how to prevent suicide. The responses to the "1 Photo, 6 Words #VetoViolence: Suicide Prevention" request were overwhelming. The National Suicide Lifeline is 1 (888) 273-8255

CDC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video