Rescuers seek anyone _ alive or dead _ left in floodwaters

August 31, 2017 7:29 PM
Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous."
A Confederate monument in Cornelius was vandalized Aug. 13, 2017, a day after violence between white supremacists and counter-protesters left a woman dead and dozens of people injured in Charlottesville, Va.
View more video
Comments