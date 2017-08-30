Sacramento sheriff’s deputy killed in hotel shootout. Two CHP officers shot, hospitalized.

More Videos 1:23 Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday Pause 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:06 Man held accused at bay 2:17 Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed 1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Two California Highway Patrol officers and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputy were shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports. Renee Byer and Paul Kitagaki, Jr. The Sacramento Bee

