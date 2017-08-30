GOP lawmaker warns Democrat may ‘go missing’ if she tries to remove Confederate statue

A Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives denied he was threatening a former Democratic colleague when he wrote she may “go missing” if she pushed for the removal of a Confederate statue — saying he was “just trying to keep her safe if she decided to come down and raise hell.”
Jason Spencer, a member of the Georgia House since 2010, posted a selfie with a Georgia monument dedicated to Confederate president Jefferson Davis on Facebook, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
“This is Georgia’s history,” he wrote. “#DealWithIt.”
LaDawn Jones, who previously represented an Atlanta-based district in the Georgia House, took issue with the post, and began debating with Spencer in the comments.
“Yes get it in … before it is torn down,” wrote Jones, who is black. “Are state tax dollars going to this? If so I need to take a closer look at the state budget. I’ll deal with it but don’t want to pay for it.”
Spencer replied that the statue is “not going anywhere,” to which Jones wrote back: “Hold on to your family bibles because progress is not on your side. #sorrynotsorry.”
As the conversation continued, Spencer began making statements that some viewed as veiled threats toward Jones.
So a GA State Rep told one of his black colleagues she would be murdered if she tried to go to South GA to get rid of confederate monuments pic.twitter.com/qEUJkDjOHD— Black Aziz Ansari (@Freeyourmindkid) August 29, 2017
“Continue your quixotic journey into South Georgia and it will not be pleasant,” Spencer wrote, adding that Jones “won’t be met with torches but something a lot more definitive,” a reference to the white supremacists who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.
“(That’s) the truth,” he wrote. “Not a warning. Those folks won’t put up with it like they do in Atlanta.”
He continued: “They will go missing in the Okefenokee (swamp). Too many necks they are red around here. Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.”
Jones replied that Spencer’s comment “sounds like a threat of physical violence,” adding that change will happen with future generations.
“Enjoy but know … WINTER IS COMING,” Jones wrote. “You know it too … otherwise you wouldn’t have found a need to even make this post or those hollow threats of not coming to south GA.”
In a text message to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Spencer wrote that he wanted to issue a “warning to (Jones) of how people can behave about this issue” — and that he was not threatening her bodily harm.
Jones said she was “concerned” by Spencer’s comments, but added that the two “had a unique relationship in the Georgia Legislature.”
“If that had come from anybody else, I’d take it as a serious threat,” she said.
