Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road as they help flood victims evacuate as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP

Newscasters lament Harvey rescuers sharing water out of a bottle cap. It wasn’t water

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

August 29, 2017 8:17 PM

Hurricane Harvey has produced no shortage of breathtaking scenes of devastation as well as inspiring scenes of rescue.

Anchors for Fox26 in Houston were watching as their colleague rode along the water-logged streets with rescue workers. They marveled at the workers sharing “water” out of a blue bottle, pouring it into the bottle cap.

“That was really an example of what we’re seeing here. Look at them sharing water just out of the cap of that bottle,” one of the news anchors said. “That’s fantastic.”

“Yeah, I’m not sure that that was water,” her colleague chimed in, seeming to identify the blue bottle as one containing Absolut vodka, not H2O.

“Well, whatever they need to feel better, guys,” the first anchor said. “Let them have what they need.”

The camera then caught one of the rescuers aboard the boat taking a swig from a large plastic jug of what did actually appear to be water.

Both government emergency personnel and regular citizens have been engaged in nonstop rescue efforts as Houston experiences historic flooding. The rain is expected to continue, dumping even more water on the region.

