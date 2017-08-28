He said he was stabbed for looking like a neo-Nazi. But he bought the knife himself, video shows

A Colorado man with a “neo-Nazi” haircut who told police he had been stabbed has now admitted to inventing the story.
Joshua Witt, 26, said he had been targeted in a fast food parking lot because of his haircut. “Are you one of them neo-Nazi?” Witt said a man asked him as he was getting out of his car.
“Soooooo apparently I look like a neo-nazi and got stabbed for it ... luckily I put my hand up to stop it so he only stabbed my hand,” Witt wrote in a Facebook post that he later deleted, according to BuzzFeed.
According to 9News, Witt called police from the parking lot to report the stabbing. He told them an African-American man wearing a green shirt and blue pants had attacked him.
But police are now charging Witt with false reporting, after examining security camera footage from the area around where the alleged incident took place. They couldn’t find any video of a suspect describing Witt’s description fleeing the scene, which caused authorities to begin doubting his story.
They also found a man matching Witt’s description in the area who appeared to be homeless, and cleared him as a suspect.
Separate video footage from a nearby store showed Witt buying a small knife, according to the Denver Post. When presented with this information, Witt confessed to police that he had fabricated the story. He said he had accidentally cut himself inside his car.
He is not being held in jail, but a conviction of his charge could result in up to a year in jail along with a $2,650 fine.
