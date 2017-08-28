Want to help Harvey victims? Here’s how to avoid bogus charities

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston airlifted victims of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey to safety on Sunday, August 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. People and their pets were hoisted up to a helicopter. US Coast Guard

