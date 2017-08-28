This hawk took refuge from Harvey in his cab. It wouldn't leave — so he took it home

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 1:03 Historic Macon Church approves same-sex marriage ceremonies 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:10 He wants to be 'the face of the city' 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ Harvey the Hurricane Hawk was rescued on Saturday, Aug. 26 by a taxi cab driver and is now being cared for by TWRC Wildlife Center’s Rehabilitation Coordinator. He is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. The center is asking for donations to care for Harvey and other animals after the storm at http://www.twrcwildlifecenter.org/donate/ TWRC Wildlife Center

