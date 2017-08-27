Veterinarian arrested after horses and dogs found emaciated, living in squalor, cops say

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 0:44 Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:05 Quick tour of I-75 construction 1:38 Texas Gov. Abbott talks next steps after Hurricane Harvey devastation 1:39 Texas residents react to overnight devastation left by Hurricane Harvey 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 0:53 Hatcher liked the way his Mount de Sales team competed 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video shows neglected animals seized from vet's home The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. The Polk County Sheriff's Office seized 38 neglected animals from a veterinarian's home. Gail Nichols and her husband Paul S. Smith, were charged with animal cruelty and confinement of animals without sufficient food, water, or shelter. Polk County Sheriff's Office

