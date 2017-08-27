She eats out of dumpsters so she can afford long-term care for her husband

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 0:44 Hester happy with Kickoff Classic win 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:05 Quick tour of I-75 construction 1:38 Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 6:55 Locals remember seeing Isaac run 0:50 Moore pleased with FPD team after win over Central Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Every month, the Kuna resident pays thousands of dollars a month for David Winkler's care in an assisted living facility. And Winkler? She works to make do. "Nothing's going to stop me from taking care of the man I love. He is the light of my life," Betsy said. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com