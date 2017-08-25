He said he wanted to run over Trump protesters. Now he says it was just a big joke.

A Facebook comment about people planning to protest President Donald Trump in Phoenix escalated very quickly for James Cobo.
"You are all pathetic. Cant wait to drive through. 4x4 with push bumper will be sweet in this crowd. I named my lifted truck 'trumper,' " Cobo wrote on Twitter Tuesday in response to a “Protest Trump Downtown Phoenix” event, according to The Arizona Republic.
The backlash was swift as people began screenshotting the post and sharing it. Many believed he was referencing the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed August 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of counter protesters.
Some internet sleuths eventually found Cobo’s employer and found that he worked at West Valley Tires Point S.
Within 24 hours of the post, the company fired him and tried to distance itself from him.
Cobo told The Republic that people blew his “joke” out of proportion.
"I'm being made into a horrible person over a joke that was just meant to ruffle some feathers," Cobo told The Republic.
"I admit it was a tasteless joke, but keyword here is it was a joke. If anybody was ever going to go and intentionally hurt people, why would they talk about it on social media publicly before doing it?"
Cobo then said he never hurt a single person and wasn’t actually planning to. Since the post, he told The Republic, he’s received death threats and purchased security cameras.
"I still can't figure out why I'm being called a racist. I've never even said anything racist."
He said he made the post to provoke people.
"I was poking at them, trying to get a reaction like they do to the Trump supporters," Cobo said. "Just hurt feelings like they do to everybody that doesn't feel the same way they do about life."
He then admitted that the post wasn’t made in reference to Heyer’s death, but he did not have any sympathy for her.
"If you play in the road, you might get hit by a car. My parents taught me that when I was little," he said. "Now, her family has $225,000, because she played in the street, and people feel sorry for her family."
He said he had no regrets.
"I don't care that I got fired. I already got another job," he said. "The only thing that upsets me about this situation is that adults are able to throw a tantrum and raise hell and get what they want by doing so. This is not how America is supposed to work."
According to The Washington Post, several states have proposed bills this year that would give people who drive into protesters more protection, including North Dakota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Rhode Island.
