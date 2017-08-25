They tried to warn a driver about his elevated truck bed. Then came the highway sign.

More Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Pause
How to safely watch a solar eclipse 1:09

How to safely watch a solar eclipse

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 0:49

Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 0:49

Horton breaks down big game against Dublin

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

  • Semi Truck Driver Smashes Into Houston Freeway Sign

    The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway.

The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway. Jukin Media
The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway. Jukin Media

National

They tried to warn a driver about his elevated truck bed. Then came the highway sign.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

August 25, 2017 4:55 PM

Traffic in Houston was shut down on an interstate highway Thursday night, causing massive delays as one side of the road was completely blocked, according to local media outlets.

What caused the delay was revealed in a pair of Facebook videos uploaded by user Carlos Escobedo on Thursday. In the videos, a dump truck with an elevated truck bed can be seen speeding down the highway with the normal flow of traffic, seemingly oblivious to the extra height the bed adds.

All told, the videos have been viewed more than 33 million times combined as of Friday afternoon.

In one video, Escobedo, who said in a post that he was with his father in the car, appears to try to get the truck driver’s attention as they pass him.

 Posted by Carlos Escobedo on Thursday, August 24, 2017

In a second video, the truck is back in front of Escobedo’s car and runs into a highway sign just before an overpass. The truck’s bed rips the sign forward, but it appears that its supports stay anchored in the ground, causing the truck to flip, per KTRK.

KPRC reports that the truck driver’s condition is currently unknown.

The incident in Houston is not the first time this week that truck drivers have gotten into scary accidents as a result of elevated truck beds. Similar accidents took place in Sumter County, Florida, and Marysville, Ohio, though both trucks were stopped by bridges, not highway sign trestles. In both cases, no one was seriously injured.

As for the crash’s transportation impact on Houston, all debris was cleared Thursday night, according to KTRK and KPRC. However, Houston is one of several Texas cities slated to be hit by Hurricane Harvey late Friday and early Saturday, per CNN. No evacuations of the area have been ordered yet, per KTRK, but as a Category 3 storm, Harvey is expected to cause extensive property damage, and Forbes estimated that the total cost of such damages in the Houston area could be $20.8 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video