They tried to warn a driver about his elevated truck bed. Then came the highway sign.

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 0:49 Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 0:49 Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Semi Truck Driver Smashes Into Houston Freeway Sign The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway. The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway. Jukin Media

The driver of the semi truck appeared not to realize that the trailer attached was raised. A couple of people nearby tried to alert him. He ultimately crashed into a freeway road sign and caused a major accident on a Texas highway. Jukin Media