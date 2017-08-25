He was convicted for bludgeoning a mannequin. But other victims were human, police say

A murderer was stalking downtown Las Vegas earlier this year, police say, hunting for defenseless homeless people and then brutally killing them.
By the time police set out a mannequin as a decoy to lure the killer in late February, they were searching for someone who had already murdered two homeless men — Daniel Aldape, 46, in January, and David Dunn, 60, in early February. Another man had been hurt in a similar attack in November, according to the Associated Press.
Police dressed the mannequin as a homeless man, put him in a usually desolate stretch of downtown and carefully positioned him to look asleep. He was wrapped in a floral-print blanket, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and given black boots and a hoodie.
And it worked. Soon a man showed up, and the hammer attack that followed was caught on video.
The attacker took his 4-pound hammer from a white, plastic Little Caesars bag. With two hands on the hammer, he began pummeling the covered figure, according to the Review-Journal, but the hammer recoiled each time it hit the rubber mannequin, and the attacker suddenly fled.
Shortly after, police arrested 30-year-old Shane Schindler in connection with the attack. When interviewed by police, Schindler said he knew he wasn’t attacking a human.
“He told us he was walking along in the area, he saw a dummy,” homicide detective Dan Long told a grand jury, according to the Review-Journal. “He knew it was a dummy because it wasn’t breathing, and it wasn’t moving, and he thought it was funny so he kicked it.”
This week Schindler was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty — for attempting to kill the mannequin, according to Review-Journal.
But even after catching Schindler bludgeoning the mannequin, police told the Review-Journal that they didn’t have strong enough evidence to connect him with the murders of the two homeless men they were originally investigating.
“Both sides came to an agreement as to how we would resolve this case,” Schindler’s attorney, Ashley Sisolak, told the Review-Journal after the sentencing. “Given the risk involved for both sides, it was an appropriate resolution.”
Relatives of Aldape, who was killed in January, were on hand for the sentencing. They said they had last heard from him at Christmas, days before his death.
“He was a good person,” Fred Schalk, who raised Aldape, told the Review Journal. “He wasn’t a fighter. He would never hurt anybody. He was good.”
