More Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Pause
Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids 4:02

Pregnant woman says her whole world changed after man killed in front of their kids

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06

Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people

  • Parents of Ashlea Ann Harris relived daughter's death

    A second person was convicted of her murder and sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole.

A second person was convicted of her murder and sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole. Mitch Mitchell mmitchell@star-telegram.com
A second person was convicted of her murder and sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole. Mitch Mitchell mmitchell@star-telegram.com

National

Their daughter was 'stalked like a deer' before Black Friday murder, prosecutors say

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2017 6:32 PM

A jury took about an hour Thursday to sentence a man to life in prison for tying up a popular Fort Worth assistant store manager on Black Friday in 2014, beating and killing her, then burning the body.

Ashlea Ann Harris was murdered Nov. 28, 2014, by Clarence David Mallory, 22, and his co-defendant, Carter Carol Cervantes, 28. Cervantes also received a sentence of life without parole at a separate trial in May 2016.

“Imagine the horror,” said Kevin Rousseau, Tarrant County prosecutor, during closing arguments Thursday. “Someone is probably sitting on you while someone else is taping up your hands and then your ankles.

“They slash her throat and then, when she is finally dead, they set her place on fire. There are a lot of people at her apartment complex, which says a lot about the defendants in this case.”

Police said they believe Mallory and Cervantez killed Harris so they could steal her keys to the American Eagle Outfitters store at the mall, to get in later and steal the store’s cash the day after Thanksgiving, popularly known as Black Friday.

Harris, 31, was an assistant store manager at the store.

Clarence David Mallory
Clarence David Mallory was on trial on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Ashlea Ann Harris.
Fort Worth Police Department Courtesy

Cervantez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May of last year after taking the stand and blaming the murder on Mallory.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against either defendant.

After the death and two trials, the family feels as if they had to endure Harris’s death three times, said the victim’s stepfather, Charles “Chuck Daddy” Cassity, as family and friends waited for the verdict Thursday.

“Our personal preference would have been that they both would be executed,” Charles Cassity said. “But the state made the decision to not pursue the death penalty. The overall lack of a criminal history and Mallory’s age at the time the crime was committed contributed to that decision I’m sure.”

Cervantez, Mallory and Harris had worked together at the store. Cervantez was also an assistant manager.

Police officers have testified that they believe Cervantez and Mallory were responsible for the theft of nearly $18,000 from the store on Aug. 24, 2014, the final week of back-to-school sales.

Both were eventually fired. But the back-to-school theft whet the pair’s appetite for an even bigger heist, Rousseau said.

A former store manager said the pair plotted a Black Friday theft that could have netted more than $50,000.

A text Mallory sent to Cervantez with two sets of coordinates led police to a shallow hole on a ranch in Leuders, a sleepy town about 34 miles north of Abilene.

Fort Worth police Detective Jerry Cedillo said he thought the hole was a grave meant for Harris.

“There are no good murders,” Rousseau said. “But at least there are some you can understand. This was different. At a minimum this took at least a month of planning. They stalked Ashlea Harris like people stalk a deer.”

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video