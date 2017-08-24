Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

More Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Pause
Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:01

Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 2:10

Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 0:57

Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:31

Westside students eclipse their science knowledge

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 0:56

Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage 4:11

Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage

  • CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

    A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning.

A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations
A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations

National

Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 6:28 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

An Austrian man hiking 9,000 feet up in the Sierra Nevada was on a peak taking a photo when he was struck by a lightning bolt that blasted away his clothes, burned a hole in one of his shoes and left him with severe burns.

Mathias Steinhuber, who was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail with his girlfriend and friend Carla Elvidge had an entry wound on his hand and an exit wound on his foot, Elvidge told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Fairfield, California.

“He was taking a picture and the next thing I know, I see this white flash, like an explosion,” Elvidge said.

Steinhuber had major burns throughout his body and was struggling to walk when a helicopter crew rescued him Tuesday from an exposed peak among the rugged mountains near Donner Summit, the California Highway Patrol Valley Air Operations said.

Elvidge said she, Steinhuber and his girlfriend, Kathrin Klausner, were hiking from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley and that all are avid hikers.

The couple was visiting her in the Lake Tahoe area, in Truckee, California, and there was no rain or lightning when they set off on their hike, though Elvidge said she could see clouds above Reno, some 50 miles away.

Steinhuber was hiking ahead of his friends and had reached the top of Tinkers Knob, a bare peak with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and the forests below and was taking a photo when the women heard a large crack and saw a white flash.

Steinhuber was thrown away and his shoes and all his clothes, including his underwear, were ripped off from his body. The lightning bolt singed his clothes and burned a gaping hole through one of his tennis shoes.

A second lightning bolt struck next to Klausner, who felt the electricity in her body, and the two decided to take shelter and call 911, Elvidge said.

A helicopter landed on Tinker Knob, which is at an elevation of 8,949 feet, and dropped off a paramedic who tended to Steinhuber. He was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee and then flown to the University of California, Davis Hospital Burn Center, where he was listed in fair condition on Thursday.

“It was a terrible experience. One of those things that you never want to be near or involved in,” Elvidge said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video