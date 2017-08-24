Lightning bolt rips every stitch of clothing off of a mountain hiker

More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says 0:57 Accused shoplifter arrested after false report of shots fired 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 0:56 Bounce houses and beer garden planned for renovated Macon baseball field 4:11 Cop Shop Podcast: Strange tales of stolen gold, a hungry suspect and Vienna sausage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations

A hiker traveling from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley was struck by lightning on Wednesday. While there was no signs of a thunderstorm, California Highway Patrol says it is imperative to check the weather forecast prior to hiking in the mountains. If lightning is expected, stay off the granite boulders and peaks as shown in this video, CHP warns, because you have a high probability of being struck by lightning. CHP Valley Air Operations