Rapper Joey Bada$$ was too bada$$ to wear eclipse glasses. Now he’s canceling shows

By Lisa Gutierrez

August 24, 2017 11:10 AM

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ is canceling upcoming shows after he bragged on Monday that he was going to look at the solar eclipse without wearing the protective glasses that everyone and their mothers knew they were supposed to wear.

Well, everyone except Joey and President Donald Trump, who took a brief peek sans glasses while people were yelling, “Don’t look.”

“Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses?” the 22-year-old Mr. Bada$$ tweeted on Monday.

All together now: YE$!

His logic: “This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

All together now: $igh.

On Tuesday, Mr. $ungazer tweeted that “due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled.”

On Wednesday he tweeted about “seeing double, stacking triple,” which is hip-hop slang for “seeing spots, stacking Benjamins at the eye doctor.”

It’s unclear whether the rapper, whose debut single was “Unorthodox,” is having eye issues. The New York Daily News reached out to his rep but got no response.

He could have, should have, seen these circumstances coming.

Fans think so, too.

$MH.

  • How to safely watch a solar eclipse

    Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses.

