Rapper Joey Bada$$ was too bada$$ to wear eclipse glasses. Now he’s canceling shows

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ is canceling upcoming shows after he bragged on Monday that he was going to look at the solar eclipse without wearing the protective glasses that everyone and their mothers knew they were supposed to wear.
Well, everyone except Joey and President Donald Trump, who took a brief peek sans glasses while people were yelling, “Don’t look.”
“Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses?” the 22-year-old Mr. Bada$$ tweeted on Monday.
All together now: YE$!
Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017
His logic: “This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”
This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017
All together now: $igh.
On Tuesday, Mr. $ungazer tweeted that “due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled.”
Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 22, 2017
On Wednesday he tweeted about “seeing double, stacking triple,” which is hip-hop slang for “seeing spots, stacking Benjamins at the eye doctor.”
It’s unclear whether the rapper, whose debut single was “Unorthodox,” is having eye issues. The New York Daily News reached out to his rep but got no response.
He could have, should have, seen these circumstances coming.
Fans think so, too.
$MH.
YOU LOOKED AT THAT DAMN ESCLIPSE BOIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/NpEmDbRWwl— cj (@_cjeezus) August 22, 2017
August 23, 2017
