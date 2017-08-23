70-year-old patient smashes a hospital window and jumps to his death, police say

A 70-year-old man smashed an eighth-floor window at Community Medical Regional Center Tuesday night and jumped to his death in an apparent suicide, Fresno police said.
Fresno Police officers were called to the downtown hospital around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a man jumping from the eighth floor of the hospital, according to Lt. Carl McKnight.
McKnight said officers discovered that the 70 year-old patient had broken a window possibly with a chair and jumped, landing on the third floor. He said the death appears to be a suicide, but police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000.
“We are saddened by an unfortunate incident that occurred tonight at Community Regional Medical Center,” the hospital said in a statement. “A person broke and then jumped from an eighth-story window and died shortly after. Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and out of respect for privacy, no further information will be released.”
