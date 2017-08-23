Phones which run on the Android Operating System are seen. A man frustrated with cellphone communication with his son has created an app that forces recipients to respond before they can resume other activity on their devices.
Phones which run on the Android Operating System are seen. A man frustrated with cellphone communication with his son has created an app that forces recipients to respond before they can resume other activity on their devices. Richard Drew Associated Press file
Kids not texting you back? There’s an app to stop all that

By Noel Harris

August 23, 2017 10:26 AM

“Sorry, I didn’t get your text.”

“I wasn’t looking at my phone.”

“I meant to get back to you, but I got busy.”

Any of these sound familiar? There’s an app that will help you be certain recipients are reading your messages. They have to in order to use their phone again.

ReplyASAP, an app currently available only on Android devices, allows you to send messages to any phone connected through the app. According to its website, a message appears on the recipient’s phone – no matter if they’re playing a game, sending messages or streaming entertainment – and makes noises (even if the phone is on silent) until the message is read, upon which the sender is notified.

Nick Herbert, the app’s creator, shares why he created it. He was frustrated with some lulls in communication with his son, especially when important information was being shared – “not because he needs new batteries for his Xbox controller,” Herbert wrote on the website.

“However you want to use the app, I hope you enjoy it, use it responsibly and not while driving (you can tell I’m a parent) and can finally get hold of that person who always has their phone on silent,” he says in closing.

Sending messages is free, and there’s the ability to schedule them. Don’t want to send that text at midnight? Set it for 7 a.m. or any other time instead.

There are four options that allow users to connect with up to 20 people. An iOS version is in the works.

