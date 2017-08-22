Aging parents with lots of stuff – and the children who dread inheriting it

Tena and Ray Bluhm in their new home in the Westminster retirement community in Lake Ridge, Va., Aug. 10, 2017. The Bluhms moved in to their new home in early August, and needed to sort through items to determine what they needed and could fit in the smaller space. How to dispose of a lifetime of memories and keepsakes? These days, it pays to ask a professional, not your heirs. T.J. KIRKPATRICK NYT