Western Kentucky Parkway eclipse traffic near Elizabethtown at 7:45 p.m. Monday, long after the eclipse concluded.
The rare eclipse was memorable. The ride home was something they want to forget.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

August 22, 2017 12:18 PM

When viewers of the total solar eclipse took off their glasses and left various sites in western Kentucky, a new adventure began.

Traffic jams occurred throughout Kentucky, particularly on roads used to get home from Hopkinsville, a prime viewing spot for the total eclipse. Drivers complained about delays and stoppages on the Western Kentucky Parkway, Interstate 65 and the Bluegrass Parkway.

Kentucky State Police blamed overheated and stalled vehicles for some of the backups.

Many travelers did not arrive back to their destinations until Tuesday morning, and others who made it back Monday night couldn’t help but share their frustrations.

While the traffic was a pain for most, plenty of people believe it was well worth it to see the first total eclipse in the country this century.

