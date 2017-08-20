McClatchy
McClatchy

National

House was so full of feces that firefighters put on protective gear before entering, police say

The Associated Press

August 20, 2017 3:42 PM

LORDSTOWN, Ohio

Authorities say an Ohio house has been declared uninhabitable after five dogs and 70 cats were found inside along with widespread animal feces and urine.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports police in Lordstown in northeastern Ohio investigated after receiving a complaint.

The paper says police on Wednesday found five dogs inside which had to be euthanized because of their condition.

A 75-year-old woman living in the house said she was in the process of cleaning up.

The paper says firefighters brought protective gear and breathing apparatuses because of the strong smell and presence of feces before authorities removed the dogs.

Local animal shelters volunteered to take the cats.

Related stories from The Telegraph

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video