Wreck of USS Indianapolis, lost for 72 years, found by civilian expedition

Coxswain Louis Harold Erwin, a World War II Navy veteran, spent four days and five nights at sea after the USS Indianapolis sank. Here, he discusses what it was like to slowly lose his shipmates to madness, drowning and sharks. Library of Congress