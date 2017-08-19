‘I am not resigning,’ lawmaker says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse Pause 0:51 Hundreds help in annual butterfly census 1:01 Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:24 Chastain says win over Northside is big for Warner Robins 1:30 Warner Robins-Northside football rivalry opens the season 0:55 Dylan Fromm enjoys first Warner Robins-Northside game 1:19 Marine One pilot describes landing at White House to pick up president 1:05 It's 'cool every time,' Maconite says of flying the U.S. president 1:28 Kinsler says Northside will keep working after loss Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was adamant Friday that she isn’t resigning over a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination. Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has faced calls by Missouri’s top Democrats and Republicans demanding she resign from the legislature over a comment she posted on her personal Facebook Thursday: “I hope Trump is assassinated.” (Photos in this video are from the Associated Press) Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

