She found herself stuck and stranded in a 4-foot deep pool. Here's how she got out

A woman from Epping, New Hampshire, found herself stranded in a four-foot deep pool when the pool ladder broke.
Leslie Kahn, an avid swimmer in the summertime, told CBS Boston that she had just finished a daily swim on Aug. 11when she tried to step out of the pool.
“I had one foot on it, and when I put my other foot on it, it went down. And I cracked my knee,” Kahn told CBS Boston.
She said she tried again but didn’t have the strength or agility to climb out.
The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Kahn’s cellphone was also inside her house, leaving her unable to reach out for help.
“I thought, ‘What am I going to do? How long do I want to stay in the pool,’” Kahn told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
She then remembered that her iPad was outside, but on the other side of the pool deck in a chair. She then found a pole and used a pole to drag the chair closer, according to CBS Boston.
Luckily, the iPad was still able to connect to her Wi-Fi, so she posted a message on Epping Squawks, a Facebook community page with nearly 4,000 members.
“I knew that Epping Squawks was the way to go because people are on there all day long,” Kahn told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
She told CBS Boston that it only took a few minutes before she got a response. Soon after that, people showed up to her house.
They tried fixing the ladder, but it didn’t work out. Then they tried putting a chair in the water to help her climb out, but she said it didn’t feel stable.
“Every idea we thought of didn’t work,” Kahn told CBS Boston, until someone remembered there was a stepping ladder nearby. “And I just climbed out. Happily ever after at that point.”
“People keep saying, ‘I bet you can laugh about it now.’ I was laughing about it then. What else can you do!” She told CBS Boston.
Even though most of the time members of Epping Squawks post complaints, there are good people there who will help without hesitation, Kahn told the Union Leader.
