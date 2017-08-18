Esmeralda Marie Medellin was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child she was babysitting.
An 18-year-old babysitter forced a 4-year-old boy to perform sex acts on her, police say

August 18, 2017 10:19 PM

San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old babysitter for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy.

According to KENS5, Esmeralda Marie Medellin was babysitting the child in March when she allegedly performed sexual acts on the child.

Police records say the child told his mother that she also made the boy perform sexual acts on her, according to News4. The boy’s mother called the police immediately.

Results from a DNA test confirmed the boy’s statements, according to News4.

Medellin is now charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and held on $75,000 bond, according to News4 and KENS5.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls are sexually abused before the age of 18.

According to Darkness to Light, a non-profit child sexual abuse prevention group, 90 percent of victims know the abuser, and about 60 percent are abused by a person the child’s family trusts.

