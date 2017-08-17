A YouTube star promises to stop making Nazi jokes after realizing Nazis still exist

One of the most popular stars on YouTube has promised to stop making Nazi jokes in his videos, declaring that they are “not even that funny anymore” and a “dead meme” in light of the violence incited by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Felix Kjellberg, better known to his 56.9 million subscribers as PewDiePie, released a video title “I guess this needed to be said” on Wednesday announcing the change.
“I thought now would be a good time as any to say, I want nothing to do with these people,” he said in the video. “I don’t think anyone that watches me thinks I’m an actual Nazi, but I know that some people might have some doubts, mainly because of all the jokes that I’ve been making. At this point, I really just want to distance myself from all this.”
This is not the first timePewDiePie has courted controversy because of anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi jokes. In February, the Wall Street Journal published an account of his numerous jokes, resulting in intense scrutiny and the cancellation of a planned partnership with Disney.
PewDiePie addressed the February controversy in this most recent video, saying that “I remember back when everything happened in February, I was sort of like, 'I mean they're just jokes, there's not actual Nazis out there, what are you talking about?' And then I look at this, and I’m like: 'Oh, oh, I see. OK.’”
In February, PewDiePie initially apologized, but then reversed course, attacked the media and defended his right to make jokes, according to Forbes.
In Wednesday’s video, he went on to say that “Nazi memes are not even that funny anymore. It’s sort of a dead meme.”
In a comment on the video, PewDiePie wrote that “the point of this video was not really about Charleston but me distancing myself from people “empowered by me making nazi jokes.” He also added that he does not necessarily believe all those protesting were Nazis. It is unclear whether PewDiePie, who is Swedish, meant to refer to the violence in Charlottesville or peaceful protests in Charleston, South Carolina.
Warning: The video below contains profanity
Almost immediately, far right commenters blasted PewDiePie’s decision in the comments section of the video, writing that he had “betrayed (his) ancestors, country, people, and race” and referring to him as a “cuck,” a derogatory term used by many white supremacists to describe a person they view as weak or effeminate.
