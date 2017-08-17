Daycare worker appears to smack sleeping toddler, Snapchat video shows

A Snapchat video apparently showing a daycare worker hitting a toddler at a North Charleston daycare is creating an uproar among parents.
The video, titled “nap time struggle,” spreading on social media shows what appears to be a daycare worker smacking a young child laying on a cot, according to WCBD - TV.
The daycare worker’s leg also seems to be on top of another nearby child on a cot, WCBD-TV reports.
“I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” said Pastor Richard Reams, lead pastor at North Charleston United Methodist Church where the incident allegedly happened. The daycare is open to members and the public, according to The Associated Press.
Reams said he contacted North Charleston Police Department and Department of Social Services as soon as he found out about the video late Tuesday night, WCBD reports, who said the video was taken at the NCUMC Learning Center.
“Our first priority was having the people who are professional investigators investigate,” he told WCBD-TV.
North Charleston police are investigating the video.
In addition to contacting police, Reams said letters were sent out to parents about the incident and alerting parents that authorities were involved.
The church gave surveillance footage from inside the daycare to police, said Reams, who also said the workers associated with the video are “no longer here,” according to The Associated Press.
“All I can do is control how we respond in the present to regain or build trust,” he said. “The only way I know to do that is being authentic and transparent.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
