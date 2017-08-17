Vandals deface statue of Robert E. Lee at Duke University

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:32 Inaugural flight from Macon to D.C. takes off 3:20 Patient labeled 'criminal trespasser' is being wrongfully evicted, lawyer argues 1:01 Pedestrian hit by van in downtown Macon 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville 1:13 Randy Toms says city has 'gained much ground' 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:01 What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: Vandals struck the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee outside Duke Chapel on Duke University’s campus sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday Aug. 17, 2016. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Vandals struck the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee outside Duke Chapel on Duke University’s campus sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday Aug. 17, 2016. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com