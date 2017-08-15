‘I’m glad that girl died’ during Charlottesville protest, N. Carolina KKK leader says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 0:45 Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 1:07 Georgia State Patrol's 'Best looking car in the nation' 1:17 Northside-Warner Robins game is a unique experience 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:26 'She tried to take off and run ... ' 0:26 Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 2:01 Should the Confederate monument stay in downtown Macon? 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan left this voice mail saying he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Heather Heyer was killed when James Allen Fields Jr. allegedly drove a car into a crowd of protesters at high speed, then fled the scene by backing up. Nineteen other people were injured. WBTV

