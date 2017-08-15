If you got a spam call about a ‘free cruise,’ you might be owed up to $900

If you’ve ever gotten a spam telephone call congratulating you for winning a “free cruise,” you could be eligible for up to $900 in restitution, thanks to a class action lawsuit against Resort Marketing Group.
The lawsuit, called Charvat v. Carnival et al, alleges that Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line authorized Resort Marketing Group to make recorded “robocalls” offering free cruises between July 2009 and March 2014. The lawsuit claims that these calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which places restrictions on telemarketers.
A settlement was reached in July that will establish a fund of between $7 million and $12.5 million to pay those who received the calls.
Each call you received can net you a maximum of $300, and you can claim up to three calls per telephone number for a total of $900.
You can check to see if your phone number is part of the settlement and file a claim online at https://www.rmgtcpasettlement.com/Home.aspx. All claims must be filed by Nov. 3, 2017.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments