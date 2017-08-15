If you got a spam call about a ‘free cruise,’ you might be owed up to $900

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. Pause 1:07 Georgia State Patrol's 'Best looking car in the nation' 0:26 Free on bond, Whitby defers comment to lawyer 2:01 Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby" in Macon 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:31 Spotting the signs of mental health issues 2:01 'We're changing the face of the fire department' 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:02 Macon police officers take Bibb sheriff's oath in 2013 1:15 Hundreds rally and march to show their support for Charlottesville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Federal Trade Commission YouTube

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion in unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released this week. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls. Federal Trade Commission YouTube