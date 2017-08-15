What is Ric Flair’s mysterious ‘tough’ illness? Clues emerging

Fans of professional wrestling icon Ric Flair remained in the dark Tuesday as to the mysterious “tough” illness that sent 68-year-old Flair to a hospital Saturday, but sources in the wrestling community say he underwent colon surgery.

Media outlets initially reported that the issue was heart related, but Flair management rep Melinda Morris Zanoni said Monday that is not the case.

Zanoni said in a Facebook post that she “cannot answer any personal questions” on the matter.

However, details began to emerge late Monday from other sources in the professional wrestling community.

Wrestling news website Still Real To Us reported Tuesday that it was colon surgery, combined with kidney problems. It credits Wrestling Observer journalist Dave Meltzer as the source, and quotes him as saying Flair was in a lot of pain Saturday. “His situation was real bad,” Meltzer is quoted as saying. “He’s not out of the water yet – I believe he’s on kidney dialysis now.”

WWE staffer Gene Okerlund also identified the health issue as colon surgery in a Facebook post late Monday. “I’ve heard nothing on the outcome of Ric Flair’s colon surgery this afternoon, but the outpouring of prayers and love re-enforce that he definitely is ‘THE MAN’,” Okerlund posted.

WrestlingNews.co added another detail Tuesday, quoting a source as saying a bacterial infection played a key role in the hospital visit.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

The lack of official confirmation on Flair’s health issue has prompted speculation on social media, not to mention frustration. There was even an internet rumor late Monday that Flair was in critical condition, which was retweeted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

It was originally reported that the Saturday hospital visit was routine. But early Monday, Zanoni tweeted that Flair was facing “tough medical issues” and needed prayers. Fans remain confused.

“What’s going on with ric flair?” posted Cody Mann‏ of Indiana on Twitter.

“Two days ago, you said it was nothing to worry about. Can’t you give all his fans more,” tweeted one Alabama fan to Flair’s management.

“What was the operation about?” posted Alejandro Bravo of Venezuela on the Facebook page.

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017