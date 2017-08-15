Trump shares tweet calling him "a fascist"

President Donald Trump briefly shared a tweet that accused of him being “a fascist” Tuesday morning.
The tweet came from user @MikeHolden42, who was replying to a story posted on the Fox & Friends Twitter account about how Trump is “seriously considering” pardoning ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
“He's a fascist, so not unusual,” Holden wrote.
He's a fascist, so not unusual.— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017
Arpaio, a vocal supporter of Trump, was found guilty two weeks ago of denying a judge’s orders to cease traffic stops that aimed to find potential undocumented immigrants.
“I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump said Sunday to Fox News. “He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”
Users on Twitter were quick to notice the briefly retweeted message.
Trump just accidentally retweeted a critic implying he's a fascist. he's already deleted it. screengrab below pic.twitter.com/AJebEh7uKz— Justin Gray (@grayjustin) August 15, 2017
The president retweeting tweets saying he's a fascist is peak 2017 pic.twitter.com/W7pOOEPABs— Gustaf (@gbl_4) August 15, 2017
Who can figure out the true meaning of "He's a fascist, so not unusual." ??? Enjoy!— Philip Bump (@pbump) August 15, 2017
For the time being, Holden seems to be enjoying the attention.
I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR— Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017
