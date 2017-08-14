A far-right group is asking for money to sue Charlottesville — but it’s not pouring in

The organizer behind the far-right gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia, said he believes the city violated the constitutional rights of his fellow demonstrators — and he’s asking for money to help fund a suit against the city.
Jason Kessler planned the “Unite the Right” rally that brought together white nationalists and neo-Nazis to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
But after violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist counter protesters brought chaos to the city and disrupted planned demonstrations by white nationalists, Kessler said he knows who to blame: the police.
And now he’s asking for money donations for the “Unite the Right Legal Defense Fund” on rootblocks.com, a crowdfunding platform.
“On the day of the rally the Charlottesville Police Department STOOD DOWN,” a statement on the page soliciting donations reads. “They did not show up to defend our speakers, kept the protesters and counter-demonstrators separate or arrange the barricades as previously agreed. Our speakers got pinned up against a small barricaded area.”
“NOW WE ABSOLUTELY MUST SUE THEM FOR EVERYTHING THEY ARE WORTH,” it continues. “Donate so that we can hire a fierce team of attorneys to MAKE THESE BASTARDS PAY FOR THE BLOOD THEY SPILLED TO KEEP US FROM SPEAKING OUR MINDS.”
At the time of publication, the fund has received just under $1,800 from 30 donors since the page was created last night.
David Duke fired off multiple tweets in support of the fund, first asking for donations to the page and then later complaining about reverse discrimination white nationalists face.
I'm asking everyone to donate to help Charlottesville rally organizer Jason Kessler raise money for legal expenses. #UniteTheRight https://t.co/8DGCAiPjF7— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 14, 2017
Are we now going to investigate in charge trump supporters who were attacked at Trump rallies by BLM/Antifa and fought back? .@jeffsessions— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 14, 2017
It appears the First Amendment doesn't apply to White Americans just like racial discrimination laws don't protect White Americans.— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 14, 2017
Others on Twitter voiced their support for the fund.
The egregious civil rights violations by #Charlottesville and VA Gov must be heard in court. Here's how you can help https://t.co/N4I3CpxoPf— McFeels (@JMcfeels) August 14, 2017
I just donated $100 to the #UniteTheRight defense fund. #Charlottesville will learn it is not above the law. https://t.co/nVXtZpnbKz pic.twitter.com/mHfwyuCgz5— Crazy Stupid Evil (@stupid_evil) August 14, 2017
But others spoke out against the fundraising effort.
Help shut down this crowd-funding for the domestic terrorists. It is against the rules of RootBocks. https://t.co/bFk2pGQEVx— Jennifer Bolton (@jbojennjenn) August 14, 2017
@ShaunKing make sure @RootbocksDotCom shuts down alt right fundraiser for legal fees https://t.co/Gsl5r8tgqF— Ben Goodman (@BGoodman16) August 14, 2017
One anonymous donor of $100 left a comment on the rootblocks.com page, saying, “sue the mayor for violating a judges [sic] order. its disgusting how various levels of governments ignore the rights of white people.”
“It was a pleasure to meet you at the torchlight Jason,” wrote another user identified only as Matt P, who donated $14.88 — a number recognized by white supremacists that refers to the fourteen words in the phrase “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children” and the eighth letter of the alphabet “H” for “Heil Hitler,” according to CNN.
“Wishing you the best,” they continued. “Hail our people! Hail Victory!”
