Columbia is in the path of a total eclipse on Aug. 21. Here are tips for observing the event: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. Posted by Susan Ardis NASA Goddard/YouTube
Columbia is in the path of a total eclipse on Aug. 21. Here are tips for observing the event: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses. Posted by Susan Ardis NASA Goddard/YouTube

National

Did you get bum eclipse glasses from Amazon? They’re doing refunds on some of them

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

August 14, 2017 1:05 PM

Amazon is refunding money to some customers who bought eclipse glasses that “may not comply with industry standards,” CNN and other news sites reported.

The company removed some listings for glasses on its website, CNN reported, but did not name those listings in a statement.

Mary and Peter Schild of Charlotte, who ordered their glasses weeks ago, got an email from Amazon on Saturday morning.

“Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer,” it said. “We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.”

Amazon will refund their money. But many local stores are sold out and the Schilds don’t want to risk viewing the eclipse with glasses of uncertain reliability.

“Should we just watch it on TV?” Mary Schild said.

NASA has previously warned that unsafe glasses are being marketed in the run-up to the first solar eclipse to cross the U.S. coast-to-coast since 1918.

The path in which the sun will be in total eclipse is about 70 miles wide and will run from coastal Oregon to Charleston.

Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit

Demand for solar eclipse glasses is so high, scammers are making counterfeits.

Certified lenses will be stamped with the manufacturer’s name and address and say they meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. But counterfeits will also claim that.

The American Astronomical Society offers detailed tips to learn whether your glasses are safe. NASA also offers tips on safe viewing.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video