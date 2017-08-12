Police helicopter crashes in Charlottesville, killing two people on board

A Virginia State Police helicopter has crashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of two people on board.
The crash was confirmed in social media posts by the Virginia State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.
NTSB is investigating today's crash of a Bell 407 helicopter in Charlottesville, VA.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 12, 2017
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the crash took place near Birdwood Golf Course about five miles away from violent protests that resulted in one dead and dozens injured. It is unclear whether the helicopter was related in any way to the law enforcement presence at the protests organized by white supremacists or the counter demonstrations.
One person died earlier Saturday after a crowd plowed into a group of counter demonstrators in downtown Charlottesville. According to the Associated Press, police helicopters were seen flying above the protests Saturday.
Neighbors told the Charlottesville Daily Progress that the helicopter hovered low over the houses near the golf course before crashing. No one on the ground is believed to be injured.
