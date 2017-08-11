On one highway, drivers are getting warned — about a ‘syphilis tsunami’

Unlike southbound drivers on a highway in Fort Worth, Texas, who are warned thrice of the dangers of the Zika virus by billboard PSAs, northbound drivers are being met with an altogether more jarring message.

There’s a “Syphilis Tsunami” threatening Fort Worth if we’re to believe one billboard.

The image, part of a campaign for freeSTDcheck.org, co-opts one of the most famous pieces of Japanese art, Hokusai’s “ The Great Wave off Kangawa,” to make its point. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation runs the campaign; the billboard previously attempted to drive traffic to another foundation website, useacondom.com.

Drove by this #STD awareness billboard. Not gonna lie...they kinda made syphilis look awesome #mixedmessage pic.twitter.com/kL8GWh2CHb — Billy Business (@billyapatterson) June 23, 2017

Foundation websites are attempting to take the campaign into the social media space by encouraging selfies and posts using the hashtag #AHFbillboardselfie, which, um, hasn’t really taken off, according to social media searches.

The foundation has apparently found it necessary in today’s media and advertising landscape to take its campaign to eliminate AIDS, syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases old-school via a giant jarring message 42.5 feet in the air on a billboard along the highway.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 74,702 new diagnoses of syphilis were made in the United States in 2015, compared to 395,216 cases of gonorrhea. So don’t be surprised if a new “gonorrhea gauntlet” billboard pops up in your neighborhood next.