These ATV models are being recalled due to crash, fire hazards

These models of all-terrain vehicles from Kawasaki and Polaris are being recalled.
Polaris
All model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 all-terrain vehicles are being recalled.
DETAILS: “Polaris” is stamped on the front grill and rear panel, and “Scrambler XP” on the center panel. The ATVs were sold in black, lime, red and white. Model numbers A14GH9EAW, A15SVE95AW, A16SVE95AM, A16SVE95AA and A17SVE95AM are included on this recall. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover.
They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2013 through June 2017. To check for recalled vehicles by vehicle identification number (VIN) visit www.polaris.com
WHY: The throttle release switch can fail, posing a crash hazard.
INCIDENTS: Nine reports of the throttle release switch failing, including two minor injuries.
HOW MANY: About 2,800.
FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Kawasaki
DETAILS: 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The recalled ATVs have four wheels and seating for one person and were sold in a variety of colors. The model name is printed on the right and left front fender. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located on the front of the steel frame behind the bumper. Kawasaki dealers nationwide from October 2011 through May 2017. Details on model numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Kawasaki-Recalls-All-Terrain-Vehicles
WHY: The fuel tap can leak, posing a fire hazard.
INCIDENTS: 18 reports of fuel leakage from the fuel tap. No injuries have been reported.
HOW MANY: About 15,000.
FOR MORE: Call Kawasaki at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” under “News” at the bottom of the page.
