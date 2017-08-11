She hit the gas pedal by accident. Then her BMW fell 7 floors from a parking garage.

A BMW plunged 7 floors from a Texas parking garage last month, crashing front-first and leaving the driver with serious injuries.
And video detailing the harrowing event was released by the Austin Police Department Thursday.
The crash happened after a woman accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes on her car, according to KXAN.
Her vehicle then smashed through the parking garage’s barriers, violently landing into an alley below.
In the video, a Chevrolet Tahoe is seen trying to turn around in the alley. Then the BMW suddenly slams into the ground behind the Chevrolet Tahoe, hitting the back of the vehicle and rolling upside down.
William Burch, the owner of the Tahoe, said he was on the phone with his mother when the BMW made contact with his vehicle.
“I can just imagine what she was thinking when I had said, ‘a car just landed on me, I gotta go’,” he said.
He was not injured in the incident, and the driver of the BMW escaped with the help of a bystander.
Last month, the garage was cited by officials for having unsafe barrier cable systems, according to ABC7. There are plans to redesign the entire system.
Comments